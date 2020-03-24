World Thailand to declare state of emergency on March 26 Thailand will declare a state of emergency and introduce new countermeasures against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on March 26, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on March 24.

World Laos reports first two COVID-19 cases The Lao Ministry of Health on March 24 confirmed the first two cases of the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), becoming the last Southeast Asian nation attacked by the disease.

World Indonesia postpones national exams due to COVID-19 Indonesia has decided to put the national exams for elementary, secondary and high school students in 2020 on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said a member of the Indonesian House of Representatives on March 24.

World Thailand announces closure of borders with Myanmar, Malaysia Thai Royal Police on March 24 announced temporary closure of borders with Myanmar and Malaysia adjacent to Thailand's deep southern provinces to contain the COVID-19 epidemic.