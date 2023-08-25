Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 25 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Embassy marks 50th Vietnam-Canada diplomatic relations anniversary in Hanoi The Canadian Embassy in Hanoi held a ceremony on August 24 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Canada diplomatic relations (1973 - 2023), featuring cultural performances and an exhibition showcasing Canadian products in Vietnam.

Politics Binh Duong, Cuba’s Artemisa province foster bond Governor of Cuba’s Artemisa province and Vice President of the Cuba-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Ricardo Concepcion Rodriguez held a working session with leaders of the southern province of Binh Duong on August 24.

Politics Vietnamese leaders congratulate India on spacecraft's successful landing on moon President Vo Van Thuong has sent a letter of congratulations to Indian President Droupadi Murmu on the successful landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the moon.