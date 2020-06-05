World Cambodia’s budget revenue reaches 2 billion USD in four months Cambodia collected 8,42 billion riel (about 2 billion USD) in national revenue in the first four months of 2020, up 10 percent against the same period last year.

World Thailand sends officials to ensure proper allocation of gov’t assistance Thailand’s Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has dispatched officials to local communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that government assistance has been provided to everyone.

ASEAN ASEAN discusses occurrence of domestic violence during pandemic The ASEAN Commission on the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Women and Children (ACWC) on June 5 organised a consultation and special online meeting on protective and preventive measures for women and children at risk of domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASEAN Philippines sees record high in unemployment rate Unemployment in the Philippines soared to 17.7 percent in April, equivalent to around 7.3 million jobless Filipinos amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) announced on June 5.