World Cambodia’s garment, footwear sectors propose EU postpone EBA withdrawal The Garment Manufacturers Association in Cambodia (GMAC), the Cambodia Footwear Association (CFA) and the European Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia (EuroCham) on June 2 requested the European Commission to postpone its withdrawal of the ‘Everything But Arms’ (EBA) preferential trade scheme for 12 months so that the apparel, footwear and travel goods sectors recover.

World Foreign experts, students to be permitted to enter Laos Foreign experts and students will be allowed to enter Laos as the country is further lifting social distancing measures after no new COVID-19 cases have been reported for 52 consecutive days.

World Thai Cabinet approves 9 billion USD upgrade for U-Tapao airport The Thai cabinet on June 2 approved a bid by the BBS consortium for an airport development project worth 290 billion THB (over 9 billion USD).

World Thailand allows migrant workers to work in Thailand until July 31 The Thai Cabinet has decided to allow migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar to work in Thailand until July 31, 2020, to help reduce the potential spread of the coronavirus disease 2019, and to maintain a workforce as the situation gradually improves.