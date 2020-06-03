Singapore announces appointments to Council of Presidential Advisers
Singaporean President Halimah Yacob on June 2 appointed a member and an alternate member to the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA).
Singapore (VNA) – Singaporean President Halimah Yacob on June 2 appointed a member and an alternate member to the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA).
Singtel group chief executive Chua Sock Koong, who was an alternate member, was made a member.
She replaces former Singapore Airlines chairman Stephen Lee Ching Yen, whose term on the council expired on June 1 after 12 years of service, the President's Office said on June 3 in conjunction with the first virtual swearing-in and appointment ceremony of the council members.
ExxonMobil Asia-Pacific chairman and managing director Gan Seow Kee, who is also vice-chairman of the Singapore Business Federation, was appointed an alternate member.
The CPA advises the President on the use of her discretionary and custodial powers. It is obligatory for the President to consult the CPA when exercising her discretionary powers related to all fiscal and appointment matters.
The council consists of eight members and two alternate members, who are appointed by the President or nominated by the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice and the chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC).
Each member's appointment expires every six years, while alternate members are appointed on a four-year term./.
Singtel group chief executive Chua Sock Koong, who was an alternate member, was made a member.
She replaces former Singapore Airlines chairman Stephen Lee Ching Yen, whose term on the council expired on June 1 after 12 years of service, the President's Office said on June 3 in conjunction with the first virtual swearing-in and appointment ceremony of the council members.
ExxonMobil Asia-Pacific chairman and managing director Gan Seow Kee, who is also vice-chairman of the Singapore Business Federation, was appointed an alternate member.
The CPA advises the President on the use of her discretionary and custodial powers. It is obligatory for the President to consult the CPA when exercising her discretionary powers related to all fiscal and appointment matters.
The council consists of eight members and two alternate members, who are appointed by the President or nominated by the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice and the chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC).
Each member's appointment expires every six years, while alternate members are appointed on a four-year term./.