World Thailand rice exports likely to fall 12 percent in 2020 Thailand’s rice export volume is estimated to reach 5.7 million tonnes in 2020 with revenue of about 3.8 billion USD, down 12 percent year on year, according to Thai Rice Exporters Association (TREA) Honorary President Chookiat Ophaswongse.

World Vietnam’s chairmanship plays part in US-ASEAN ties: Indian professor The United States has intensified its interactions with ASEAN this year partly because Vietnam has been assuming ASEAN 2020 Chairmanship, said Prof. Pankaj Jha from India’s O.P. Jindal Global University in his article published on modernpolicy.eu on December 22.

World Thailand: probe into price gouging vendors in 50:50 subsidy campaign launched The Thai Ministry of Commerce has announced that it had ordered all provinces to find vendors participating in the 50:50 co-pay campaign who raised their prices in an effort to receive a larger subsidy.

World Thai Cabinet approves new Communicable Diseases Act amendment The Thai Cabinet has approved a draft amendment of the Communicable Diseases Act to enable more effective operations to control COVID-19.