World China becomes largest FDI source for Malaysia in 2020 China became the largest source of foreign direct investments (FDI) for Malaysia in 2020, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) said on March 3.

World Laos: 150,000 medical workers to get COVID-19 vaccination Some 150,000 medical workers in Laos will receive vaccination against COVID-19 in March and April, using 300,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine donated by China.

World Thailand orders additional 35 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine The Thai cabinet on March 2 approved a budget worth 6.3 billion baht (210 million USD) for purchasing an additional 35 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine produced by the UK, bringing its total vaccine ordered to 63 million doses.

World Vietnam supports UNMISS’s activities: Ambassador The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has played an important role in promoting political and security progress in South Sudan in the past time, Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has said.