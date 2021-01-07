Vietnamese divo Tung Duong once again emerged as the big winner at the 16th Devotion Music Awards , held online in Hanoi and HCM City on January 7.



Duong won three of the nine major categories, including “Album of the Year” for his progressive rock album “Human”, “Music Show of the Year” for the “Human” liveshow, and “Singer of the Year” for his powerful and energetic performances and contributions to contemporary music.



He has so far taken home 13 prizes at the Devotion Music Awards.



In his acceptance speech, he said such awards not only give him motivation but also inspire him to remain creative and reinvent himself.



“Producer of the Year” went to DJ and music producer Hoang Touliver, who is Music Director of the TV reality show Rap Viet, which looks for the next best rapper in Vietnam. The show was a hit, with more than 1 million viewers tuning in to watch the finale on YouTube.



Rap Viet was also honoured with “Music Series of the Year”.



“Music Video of the Year” was awarded to “Di ve nha” (Going home), directed by Hoang Thanh Dong and performed by Den and JustaTee.



The beautiful and emotional love song “Hoa No Khong Mau” (Colourless Blooming Flowers), composed by Nguyen Minh Cuong and performed by Hoai Lam, won “Song of the Year”.



“Best New Artist” went to Rap Viet winner De Choat.



The Devotion Music Awards were launched in 2004 by the The Thao & Van Hoa (Sports & Culture) newspaper of the Vietnam News Agency to promote Vietnamese music and honour artists who have made significant contributions to the industry. A ballot was held earlier on the same day with about 100 reporters casting their votes to choose the winners in the nine categories./.