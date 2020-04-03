Site clearance for major southern airport to be completed in October
Authorities in the southern province of Dong Nai are working hard to ensure site clearance for the Long Thanh Airport project is completed by October.
A land lot in Long Duc commune, Long Thanh district, to be used for building Long Thanh airport (Source: VNA)
Nguyen Dong Thanh, Director of the Dong Nai provincial Land Fund Development Centre, said that to build the airport, the State will revoke 5,000 hectares of land, including 1,800 hectares from 17 offices and organisations. The Dong Nai Rubber Corporation will be the hardest hit with over 1,700 hectares to be revoked.
Dong Nai has finished compensation payments to the corporation to build two household resettlement areas in Loc An and Binh Son communes in Long Thanh district, while the corporation has also begun demolishing rubber trees to hand over the site.
Long Thanh Airport is a national key project. Covering a total area of more than 5,580 hectares, the airport will cross six communes in Long Thanh district. Its total investment is 336.63 trillion VND (14.35 billion USD), with construction divided into three phases.
Work on the first phase is expected to start in 2021, during which a runway and a passenger terminal along with other support works will be built to serve 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo each year. The first phase is expected to be completed by 2025.
Once fully operational, Long Thanh Airport will reduce the load on Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City. It is expected to handle 100 million passengers and 5 million tonnes of freight each year./.