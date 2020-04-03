Business COVID-19 brings Hanoi GrabBike services to halt GrabBike services are halted in Hanoi from April 2 to 15 in an effort to help curb the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Reference exchange rate up 7 VND on April 3 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,239 VND per USD on April 3, up 7 VND from the day before the national holiday commemorating the Hung Kings on April 2.

Business Vietnam joins online int’l trade fair of medical products The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) and 20 domestic producers have recently attended an online international trade fair hosted by China to promote products for COVID-19 prevention and treatment.