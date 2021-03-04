A checkpoint at Pha Tai 2 village, Kim Dinh commune, Kim Thanh district of Hai Duong (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past 12 hours to 6pm March 4, all in the northern province of Hai Duong, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.



Three of the new cases were detected in a lockdown area in Kim Dinh commune, Kim Thanh district, while the other three were in concentrated quarantine facilities as they were F1 of previous cases.

The national tally increased to 2,487.

The same day, 22 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,920. The death toll remains at 35.



Among patients still under treatment, 65 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 57 twice and 137 thrice.

More than 51,570 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-affected areas are being quarantined across the country./.