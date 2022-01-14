Da Nang Customs officers seized six tonnes of ivory and pangolin scales hidden in a container imported from Nigeria. (Photo: baophapluat.vn)

Da Nang, (VNA) – Six tonnes of smuggled ivory tusks and pangolin scales have been discovered in a container at Tien Sa Port in the central city of Da Nang.



Customs officials in collaboration with relevant forces on January 11 decided to inspect what had been declared as cashew nut imported from Nigeria based on suspicious signs about the goods, resulting in the finding.



The smuggled goods, including 456 kg of ivory and 6.2 tonnes of pangolin scales, were on the list of goods banned from trading under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).



The case is under further investigation.



In July last year, more than 3.2 tonnes of rhino horns and bones of rare animals were found in containers at Da Nang Port.



In March 2019, customs officials in Da Nang also seized 9.1 tonnes of smuggled ivory tusks./.