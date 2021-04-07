Six Vietnamese billionaires on Forbes list
The 2021 Forbes Annual World's Billionaires List included six Vietnamese nationals.
The Vietnamese billionaires, made up of five men and one woman, have a total net worth of 16.7 billion USD. (Photo: vtc.vn)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The 2021 Forbes Annual World's Billionaires List included six Vietnamese nationals.
The billionaires, made up of five men and one woman, have a total net worth of 16.7 billion USD.
Pham Nhat Vuong of Vingroup, the country's first US-dollar billionaire, tops the Vietnamese list with 7.3 billion USD, up by 1.7 billion USD from the previous year. He ranks 334th in the world's most wealthy, a big jump from 2013 when he first made the list with 1.5 billion USD at 974th place.
The country's only female billionaire Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao made her fifth appearance this year with 2.8 billion USD in net worth. She is Vice Chairwoman of HDBank and Vice President and CEO of VietJet Air.
Tran Ba Duong, Chairman and founder of THACO, was also present in the list with a net worth of 1.6 billion USD. THACO initially started off as an auto dealer for foreign brands but has since gradually expanded to assembling cars and manufacturing buses and trucks.
Others on the list this year included Masan Group Chairman Nguyen Dang Quang, Hoa Phat Group Chairman Tran Dinh Long and Techcombank Chairman Ho Hung Anh./.