Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong. — Screenshot from Forbes website

Earlier, Vuong shared with Bloomberg that he would spend 2 billion USD of his personal assets by selling a 10 percent stake in Vingroup to bring the group’s car of VinFast to the US market.Vietnam's first female billionaire Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao became richer and has a higher rank. Thao’s assets increased by 4 million USD to reach 2.7 billion USD and she is up 73 places from last year to rank 935th.