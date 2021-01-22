Sixth Party Congress determined to reform
The sixth National Party Congress sets out orientations, goals for socio-economic development during 1986-1990 period.
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicFifth Party Congress: Significant transition in mindset
The fifth National Party Congress in March 1982 vowed to devote all efforts for the socialist Fatherland and the people’s happiness.
See more
InfographicSecond Party Congress leads nation in resistance, national construction
The second National Party Congress passed a resolution to operate the Party in a public way and renamed it “the Vietnam Workers’ Party”. The event was a new step forward of the Party, which led the whole nation in resistance and national construction.
InfographicFirst Party Congress: anti-imperialism, anti-war
The First Party Congress was held from March 27-31, 1935 in Macau (China).
InfographicPresident Ho Chi Minh - founder of the Communist Party of Vietnam
Leaving the country for national salvation with a desire to liberate the nation, leader Nguyen Ai Quoc (later President Ho Chi Minh) has worked actively, urgently and creatively to prepare for the birth of communist organizations, predecessors of the Communist Party of Vietnam.
InfographicImportant holidays and historical events for 2021
Vietnam’s public holidays are administered by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs of Vietnam (MOLISA).
InfographicPreparation for 13th Party Congress completed
The 15th plenum of the Party Central Committee wrapped up on January 17 after completing all the contents of its agenda.