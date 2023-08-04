Society Localities urged to take drastic measures against IUU fishing The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has asked localities to take strong measures to fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and prepare for the visit by the European Commission’s inspection team in October to assess Vietnam’s progress in combating IUU fishing.

Society Students win medal at Microsoft office specialist world championship Vietnamese students bagged one silver medal and two bronzes in the Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship (MOSWC 2023) and the Adobe Certified Professional World Championship 2023 (ACPWC 2023) held in Florida, the US, on August 2.

Society Capital city works to reduce traffic congestion The capital city of Hanoi is adopting a range of measures to ensure traffic safety and reduce congestion at ‘traffic black spots’.

Society Hanoi’s rural area gets facelift after 15 years of expansion Following a National Assembly resolution on expanding the administrative boundary of Hanoi from August 1, 2008, the capital city paid special attention to agriculture and rural development. The appearance of the local rural area is increasingly civilised and modern, in parallel with preserving traditional cultural values.