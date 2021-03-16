Business Vietrade, Alibaba.com partner to help firms with online export The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) and Alibaba.com, the global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform of the Alibaba Group, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on supporting Vietnamese firms to boost online export and organised an international e-commerce conference in Hanoi on March 16.

Business NA delegation checks bauxite projects in Central Highlands A delegation of the National Assembly (NA) inspected bauxite ore mining projects of the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) in the Central Highlands on March 15.

Travel Vietnam needs to open borders for tourism recovery: experts Vietnam needs to research solutions and prepare all necessary conditions to open border for foreign tourists from July 2021, according to Nguyen Huu Tho, Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association.

Business Women entrepreneurs help Vietnamese products go global Vietnam has seen sharp growth in the number of businesses run by women, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry has said.