Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Uong Chu Luu at the working session in Soc Trang province.(Photo: VNA)



Soc Trang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang should strive further to apply advanced technology so as to promote safe agricultural production and enhance farm produce exports, said Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Uong Chu Luu.



At a working session on July 3 with local authorities on the province’s socio-economic development in the first half of this year, Luu recommended the province call for investments for advanced and environmentally-friendly technologies to create high value products, and highlighted some specific measures to develop local tourism alongside preserving traditional values.



Comprehensive solutions to preventing deterioration in political ideology, morality, and lifestyle must be carried out, he stressed, urging the province to effectively implement the Party Central Committee’s resolutions on apparatus rearrangement to ensure a streamlined and efficient system.



According to Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Chuyen, local economic growth expanded 6.11 percent in the first half of the year. Total rice output was 1.3 million tonnes, with purchasing price higher than that in the same period last year.



Local farmers gained big profits during the period thanks to a stable market and many Vietnamese Good Agricultural Practices (VietGAP) cultivation models.



Chuyen said that the industrial production value picked up 6 percent year-on-year, spurred by a surge in the province’s key products. Among them, the value of garment production rose 59 percent, and those of bottled beer and frozen shrimp shot up 42 percent and 7.4 percent, respectively.



During the January-June period, the province welcomed 60 big investors to seek investment opportunities, and there were 141 newly-established enterprises with a total registered capital of 1.2 trillion VND (51.6 million USD), increasing total operating businesses in the locality to 2,480.



Regarding solutions to developing socio-economy for the remaining six months, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Phan Van Sau said that the province will carry out a set of measures to shake up local agriculture alongside building new-style rural areas.



Expanding local key areas which meet the market’s demands, responding to climate change, accelerating energy projects, developing processing technology, and implementing poverty alleviation activities will be taken as the top solution priorities.

The same day, Luu visited the Republic of Korea-invested garment plant and Soc Trang Seafood JSC (STAPIMEX) at An Nghiep Industrial Park. He also visited and presented gifts to two policy beneficiary families in Phu Tam communes, Chau Thanh district.-VNA



