At the certificate hand over ceremony (Photo: http://baosoctrang.org.vn)

– An Thanh Tay island commune in Cu Lao Dung district of the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang has been recognized as a new-style rural area, becoming the third commune of the district receiving the title.According to Chairman of the communal People’s Committee Le Thi Hong Loan, An Thanh Tay locates in the Hau River with difficult socio-economic situation.In order to complete all criteria of the new-style rural area building programme, the Party Committee, government and locals of the commune have promoted their strengths and mobilized resources for the programme.The commune has lured 165 billion VND for the programme, including 14.5 billion VND contributed by locals.Locals have donated land, construction materials and working days to build transport works and infrastructure system, she said.Loan noted that since 2010 when the commune started the programme, An Thanh Tay had a poverty ratio of over 28 percent. Locals mostly lived on growing sugar canes with backward technology.Today, the commune’s roads have been concretised. More than 98 percent of local households have accessed power service, and over 99 percent of them have enjoyed clean water.Particularly, the ratio of people having stable jobs reaching over 90 percent, with per capita income of more than 41 million VND per year, thus reducing the ratio of poverty to 3.5 percent.With the recognition of An Thanh Tay as a new-style rural area, Soc Trang has so far had 32 out of total 80 communes receiving the title, many of them are home to Khmer people.Soc Trang aims to have two districts and over 50 percent of communes completing the programme in 2020.-VNA