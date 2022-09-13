Social welfare, public investment issues tackled at Hanoi People’s Council’s ninth sitting
A corner of Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The ninth sitting of the 16th Hanoi People’s Council wrapped up on September 12, with the adoption of nine resolutions covering a wide range of economic and social issues.
Among them were those endorsing a plan for public investment and in-principle approval and revision of a number of public projects in the capital city; financial support for healthcare services and tuition fee payment for the 2022 – 2023 school year; and amendments to the medium-term public investment plan from 2021 – 2025 and those of 2022 and 2023.
Delivering a remark at the event, Vice Chairman of the Hanoi Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Ngoc Tuan said that what have been adopted at this meeting will provide a legal basis to address social welfare issues, boost socio-economic development and enhance defence and security in the city.
He asked the municipal People’s Committee and local authorities to take prompt and drastic measures to translate the resolutions into reality, bringing practical effects.
Tuan particularly emphasised on challenges hampering the disbursement of public investment, given that there is an enormous workload to be done in the city’s public projects.
He urged the Hanoi People’s Committee to tackle these issues and hasten the progress of the public investment disbursement. The committee must also accelerate public administrative reforms, increase inspection and uphold the role of those in leadership positions in this matter, he added.
The 16th Hanoi People’s Council convenes the ninth sitting on September 12. (Photo: VNA)He highlighted the significance of mechanisms and policies regarding health care and education passed by the municipal People’s Council as they will help protect social security and improve living standards for Hanoians. The support policies must be enforced promptly and transparently in accordance with current regulations to ensure that it would benefit target people, he said.
He further noted that standing members and deputies must intensify inspection on the implementation of the resolutions and report to the Hanoi People’s Council.
Hanoi plans to allocate over 51.58 trillion VND (2.19 billion USD) for its public investment projects this year. Additional funding has been approved to offer soft loans for projects creating jobs for local people and to finance site clearance for the Ring Road 4 – Hanoi Capital Region project.
The People’s Council also gave in-principle approval to 19 projects, including an A-class one which will be submitted to the Prime Minister for consideration.
In a meeting on August 26, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh ordered Hanoi to identify the causes behind the sluggish disbursement of public investment, saying disbursement should reach 90% at the end of December 2022 and be fully completed in January next year.
Hanoi had disbursed some 15.32 trillion VND in the first eight months of 2022, equivalent to some 30% of the yearly plan which is below the national average. It was attributed to problems in land clearance, impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and slow preparation.
Under a resolution signed by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong guiding the development of the Hanoi Capital Region until 2030 with a vision towards 2045, Hanoi will become a development hub in the Red River Delta and a key economic region of the north, with high regional and international competitiveness by 2030.
The city’s Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) from 2026 – 2030 is set to grow at 8 – 8.5% and the GRDP per capita is expected to reach 12,000 – 13,000 USD. The figure is projected to hit 36,000 USD by 2045.
Hanoi posted an annual average economic growth of 6.83% from 2011 – 2020. The GRDP per capita in 2020 reached 5,325 USD, a 2.3-fold increase from 2010./.