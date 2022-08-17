At Fashion Show 01 (Photo: NEU)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Students’ Association and SOL Network will hold the SOL Student Fashion Tour 2022 between now and the end of this year for fashion-loving students in the city.

Accordingly, four fashion shows are planned at the National Economics University (NEU) in August, Hanoi University in September, Hanoi National University of Education in October and Thang Long University in November with tens of unique and stylish collections.

They will also gather hundreds of models as students from universities and colleges.

The Fashion Show 01 - The First Sun: Aurora, which recently took place at the NEU, brought five collections onto the stage./.