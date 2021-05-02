Solution to Myanmar issue can be worked out in “ASEAN way”: military spokesman
A solution to the Myanmar issue can be worked out in the "Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) way," said Zaw Min Tun, spokesman for Myanmar military and the State Administration Council (SAC), in a recent interview with Xinhua.
Zaw Min Tun, spokesman for Myanmar military and the State Administration Council (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Chairman of the SAC and Commander-in-chief of Defense Services Min Aung Hlaing has explained the current situation in Myanmar to ASEAN leaders in person and listened to their opinions, views and suggestions when attending the ASEAN leaders' meeting held in Indonesia's Jakarta on April 24, Zaw Min Tun said.
A five-point consensus was reached by the ASEAN leaders regarding the situation in Myanmar at the meeting, which called for an immediate end to violence in Myanmar and for a constructive dialogue among all parties involved in the fighting, and also suggested appointing a special envoy of the ASEAN Chair to facilitate mediation of the dialogue process.
"ASEAN leaders have great experience in politics in each country and within the region, which we highly respect and value," Zaw Min Tun reportedly said, adding that the regional countries' issues can be solved in accordance with the ASEAN Charter in the "ASEAN" way.
Regarding the consensus reached at the meeting, Zaw Min Tun said that constructive suggestions on Myanmar will be given careful consideration, and visits to Myanmar proposed by ASEAN considered based on the state stability, since priorities at the moment were to restore peace and stability in the country.
He added that the suggestions, which can facilitate the five-point roadmap laid down by the SAC, in line with the interests of the country and the ASEAN Charter, "ASEAN way" and "ASEAN spirit," will be positively considered.
Relevant work will be carried out by forming technical teams and more details about the process will come out by then, said the spokesman.
Zaw Min Tun hoped the UN Security Council and UN organisations can understand Myanmar by reviewing the real situation in Myanmar.
Admitting that there are still violence and bloodshed in the country, Zaw Min Tun said tension has been eased to some extent as the number of protests has declined, and they will continue their efforts in restoring order and stability in Myanmar./.
