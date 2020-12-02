Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - Some 1,600 delegates and 300 guests are attending the second national congress of Vietnamese ethnic minorities in Hanoi from December 2 to 4.



The congress is reviewing the achievements and outcomes of policies for ethnic minorities over the last decade, to learn from experience and compile plans and goals for the next 10 years, said Hoang Thi Hanh, Deputy Minister and Vice Chairwoman of the Government's Committee for Ethnic Minorities.



It also provides a forum for ethnic minority groups to meet and share experience and to consolidate their trust and consensus under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam.



Hanh added that the second congress also aims to spotlight and recognise the contributions of ethnic minority communities to poverty reduction, new-style rural area building, infrastructure development, the implementation of ethnic minority policies, national construction and defence, and international integration in the 2010-2020 period.



On the sidelines, an incense-offering ceremony at the Hung Kings Temple in northern Phu Tho province and a visit to the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi will take place on the morning of December 3. The congress will convene a preparatory meeting later on the same day.



The opening session is scheduled for 8:00 on December 4, with an arts show at 20:00 at the National Convention Centre.



The first national ethnic minority congress was held in 2010, attracting nearly 1,700 delegates./.