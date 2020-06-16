Society National Press Awards 2019 to honour outstanding works The 14th National Press Awards 2019 will be held in Hanoi on June 21 night, honouring more than 100 outstanding articles by journalists nationwide, announced the jury council in Hanoi on June 15.

Society Over 260 Vietnamese citizens come home from Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt A total of 266 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Kuwait, Qatar, and Egypt on June 15 and 16 thanks to concerted efforts by the Vietnamese embassies in the three countries, Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways and relevant agencies of the host nations.