Son La arrests major drug smuggler
Vu A Ta, 33, from Dien Bien, is caught red-handed with 17 bricks of heroin on June 15. (Photo: VNA)
Son La (VNA) – Police in the northwestern mountainous province of Son La, in cooperation with customs and border guard forces, have busted a major drug trafficking case, seizing 17 bricks of heroin.
Vu A Ta, 33, from Xa Dung commune, Dien Bien Dong district, the neighbouring province of Dien Bien, was caught red-handed with the amount of drug at 4:30pm on June 15 when he was in Muong Bam commune, Thuan Chau district, Son La.
He confessed that he had gone to Thuan Chau to purchase the heroin from another dealer, whose identity remains unknown, and was on the way to sell it.
The case is under further investigation./.