World EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement goes through Czech lower house The Chamber of Deputies (Lower House) of the Parliament of the Czech Republic has passed a resolution supporting some international agreements, including the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), according to public broadcaster Česká Televise.

Business Tiki among top brands in all categories in YouGov BrandIndex Tiki is the only e-commerce platform to be among top brands in all three categories of YouGov in 2019: Top Advocacy, Top Index and Top Recommend.

Business Long An exports 50 tonnes of dragon fruit by sea a day The Dragon Fruit Association of southern Long An province exports 50 tonnes of dragon fruit a day on average to China and other Southeast Asian nations by sea as export by road has faced lots of difficulties due to the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).