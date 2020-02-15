Son La hydropower company aims to produce more electricity in 2020
Son La hydropower company has set a target of producing over 11.7 billion kWh of electricity in 2020, up about 2.5 billion kWh compared to the previous year.
Son La Hydroelectric Power Plant was officially put into operation on December 23, 2012, after seven years of construction.
Director Khuong The Anh said his firm, which manages the Son La and Lai Chau hydropower plants, will strive to ensure safe and effective operation of the two plants by intensifying inspection and regular repair of technological equipment systems.
In 2019, the two plants generated over 9.2 billion kWh of electricity.
The company contributed over 1.8 trillion VND (77.4 million USD) to the State budget.
With a total investment of 60 trillion VND (approximately 2.85 billion USD), the Son La Hydroelectric Power Plant was officially put into operation on December 23, 2012, after seven years of construction, three years earlier than scheduled.
It has six turbines with a total capacity of 2,600 MW and will provide the national grid with over 10 billion kWh of electricity each year.
Meanwhile, the Lai Chau hydropower plant, a major facility on the Da River, has been listed as an important work related to national security.
The plant, located in Nam Nhun district of the northwestern province of Lai Chau, consists of three turbines with the total capacity of 1,200 MW, producing 4.67 billion kWh of electricity annually on average. Since its inauguration in late 2016, the plant has generated more than 15.1 billion kWh to the national power system. /.