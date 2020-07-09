Business Shrimp exports to surge as year-end demand increase in the offing Vietnam's shrimp industry expects to increase exports this year end because of a rise in demand, according to the Vietnam Association Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Most local investment funds suffer losses Most investment funds in Vietnam’s equity market reported negative growth in net asset value per share (NAVPS) in H1 due to a stock market downturn, resulting from the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Business 35Mwp solar power farm opens in Ninh Thuan The 35MWp Nhon Hai - Ninh Thuan Solar Farm was inaugurated in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan on July 9.

Business Fiscal, monetary policies to be more proactive, flexible Fiscal and monetary tools and policies should be governed in a more proactive and flexible manner from now to year’s end in order to maintain macro-economic stability and boost growth, according to the National Advisory Council on Financial and Monetary Policies.