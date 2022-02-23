Son La's integrated education management system meets int'l standards
The Integrated Management System (IMS) of the Department of Education and Training of Son La province has been certified to meet international standards by FrenchCert UK Ltd.
The IMS is the combination of quality management system ISO 9001:2015 (QMS) and ISO 21001:2018 educational organisation management system (EOMS). It intends to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of State management of the department.
According to Nguyen Huy Hoang, Director of the department, the application of the IMS is aimed at improving the quality management in education. The system helps ensure equal access and promote lifelong learning opportunities for learners as well as facilitating the monitoring of staff’s performance towards enhancing transparency.
Nguyen Thanh Cong, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the system has brought about positive results as the quality of education and training across the province has gradually improved, thus increasing people’s satisfaction with administration reform.
Ngo Van Nhon, Director of the Institute for Quality Accreditation and Development, said that the Son La Department of Education and Training is the first educational institution building and applying the IMS. Other educational institutions that are in the process include FPT University and Hanoi University of Science and Technology, he added./.