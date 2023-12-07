UNESCO on December 6 officially designated the Thai festival of Songkran as an Intangible Cultural Heritage. (Photo: thethaiger.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Songkran festival of Thailand has been formally recognised as an Intangible Cultural Heritage by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

The official announcement was made at the Intergovernmental Committee meeting for Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage in Botswana on December 6.

According to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Songkran is a tradition that has been inherited by Thai people for generations, reflecting their gratitude to ancestors and embodying the spirit of unity.

Songkran is the traditional Thai New Year celebrated nationwide on April 13-15 each year. Activities include offering alms to monks, cultural performances and water-splashing activities.

Songkran promotes community cooperation, unity and forgiveness. It is viewed as a time to symbolically wash away misfortunes, pray for prosperity for the coming year, reunite with family members, and honour ancestors and older adults, UNESCO said in a statement.

By emphasising the importance of older adults and of family, Songkran helps to combat loneliness and social isolation, it said.

Thais were invited to participate in various activities to mark the listing in Bangkok on December 7.



Prime Minister Srettha said that the government is ready to welcome tourists from all over the world to participate and experience the Songkran festival./.