Politics Vietnam, China strengthen border ties during friendship exchange A number of activities were held as part of the eighth Vietnam – China border defence friendship exchange in China’s Yunnan province on April 12.

Politics NA Chairman visits outstanding economic models in Yunnan National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation visited a hi-tech project at the Yuntianhua Green Agricultural Innovation Service Centre of the Yuntianhua Group and the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Centre in China’s Yunnan province on April 12.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 12 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Chairman affirms support for cooperation between Vietnamese localities, China’s Yunnan The Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) stands ready to support cooperation between Vietnamese localities and China’s Yunnan province, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue affirmed at a law and policy forum held in Kunming city on April 12.