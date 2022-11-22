Southeastern region to see new chances to develop further
A conference announcing the Government’s action programme to implement the Politburo’s resolution on boosting socio-economic development and ensuring defence and security of the southeastern region by 2030, with a vision to 2045, will be held on November 26.
The conference will take place in Vung Tau city, Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, under the chair of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. It is expected to draw the participation of 500 delegates.
The press conference announcing the organisation of the conference (Photo: VNA)Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong said that the conference is of great significance to the development of the region, opening up more new opportunities for it to develop further and contribute more to the nation’s growth.
The region owns a strong and dynamic private economic sector with the largest number of enterprises in the country. It also attracts the largest amount of foreign direct investment (FDI), accounting for 41.1% of the country’s total.
The region comprises Ho Chi Minh City, and Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc and Dong Nai provinces./.