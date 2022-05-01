Southeastern region oriented towards dynamic development
Planning in the southeastern region for the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision to 2050, will be conducted with the aim of developing it into a dynamic region that takes the lead in growth model reform.
The southeastern region covers six localities, namely Ho Chi Minh City and the provinces of Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Binh Phuoc and Tay Ninh. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Planning in the southeastern region for the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision to 2050, will be conducted with the aim of developing it into a dynamic region that takes the lead in growth model reform.
The planning task was recently approved by Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh.
According to the decision, the southeastern region covers land, islands, archipelagoes, underground, and the seas and skies under Vietnam’s sovereignty, sovereign right, and jurisdiction in six localities: Ho Chi Minh City and the provinces of Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Binh Phuoc and Tay Ninh.
Regional planning must be in line with the goals and orientations set in the country’s socio-economic development strategy for 2021 - 2030 and development plan for 2021 - 2025, the national strategy on green growth and sustainable development, the strategy for sustainable development of Vietnam’s maritime economy, as well as international treaties to which Vietnam is a party.
The Cat Lai intersection that connects the eastern gateway of HCM City with other southeastern localities (Photo: VNA)The planning work must ensure development across the region, environmental protection and climate change adaptation; reasonably and effectively allocate, exploit and use natural resources; preserve local historical, cultural and natural heritages; and minimise adverse socio-economic and environmental impacts on local communities.
Other policies also need to be taken into consideration during the planning process to promote development in disadvantaged areas and guarantee sustainable livelihoods for local people, the decision noted.
The Ministry of Planning and Investment is responsible for chairing and coordinating with other ministries, agencies and local administrations to perform the task./.