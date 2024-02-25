The tourism sector of the southern localities has outlined specific measures to attract more visitors in 2024.

Ho Chi Minh City will continue joining hands with localities nationwide to branch out tourism offerings, while focusing on improving the quality of healthcare, waterway, golf and community-based tourism.

Besides, tourism promotion events and programmes will be organised to introduce the city’s tourist destinations in potential and key markets.



In Ba Ria-Vung Tau, at least one night-time tourism model that highlights local typical products and services will be developed in Xuyen Moc and Con Dao districts and Vung Tau and Ba Ria cities this year.

By 2030, night entertainment complexes will be set up in Xuyen Moc and Vung Tau while local night-time tourism brands will be formed and developed, making contributions to promoting high-quality and sustainable tourism.



Meanwhile in Kien Giang province, the Department of Tourism eyes 9.2 million tourist arrivals, and expects to gain 20 trillion VND (814 million USD) from tourism services./.

VNA