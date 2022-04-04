Special programme marks President Ho Chi Minh's 132nd birthday
A special art programme will be held on March 4 evening at Vietnam National Drama Theatre in Hanoi to celebrate the 132nd birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19) and the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the theatre (1952-2022).
The event, which aimed to spotlight the late President’s life and career and his substantial contributions to the country’s revolution, includes three short plays titled “doi mat sang” (bright eyes); “Doan ket la suc manh” (Solidarity is strength), “Bac Ho va mua xuan nam ay” (Uncle Ho and that spring). Each play is an emotional story of President Ho Chi Minh.
President Ho Chi Minh was born on May 19, 1890, in Kim Lien commune, Nam Dan district, Nghe An province. He devoted his whole life to the cause of national liberation, while tirelessly striving for peace and progress around the world.
He led the struggle for national independence and established the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, in 1945. The President passed away in 1969./.