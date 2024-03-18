The trade fair was held recently in Suoi Da commune in Duong Minh Chau district, Tay Ninh province. Attendees had the option of buying food with recyclable bottles and cans, while all food containers at the fair were crafted from paper rather than plastic. The main goal of the initiative was to promote environmental awareness and protection within the local community.

The initiative collected hundreds of kilos of plastic waste, such as plastic bags, bottles, plastic cups, and disposable plastic straws.

This waste was then taken to a plastic recycling facility for proper recycling in accordance with regulations./.

VNA