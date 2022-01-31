Videos Mai Chau - Pearl of the Northwest Mai Chau district in the northwest mountainous province of Hoa Binh is a destination where visitors can admire nature’s majestic beauty, unique and wild ecosystems and the hospitality of local ethnic minority people.

Destinations Discovering Kon Ha Nung world biosphere reserve Kon Ha Nung Plateau in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, recognised as a world biosphere reserve by UNESCO, is expected to create more opportunities to attract both domestic and international organisations to invest in conservation and development projects in this region.

Travel Foreigners experience Tet holiday in Vietnam Tet (Lunar New Year) festival is the biggest holiday of the year for the Vietnamese people. The festival impresses foreign visitors with its interesting traditional culture activities.

Travel Firms propose int’l tourism restoration in February Some Vietnamese airlines, travel companies and hotel businesses have proposed the Prime Minister announce the point of time for resuming international tourism in the country right in February.