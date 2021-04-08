Foreign Ministry ’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will consistently pursue the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of relations, including deepening ties with partners in an effective and sustainable manner with intertwined interests, said Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang during a regular press conference in Hanoi on April 8.



"The entire political system, including the Vietnamese Government, will follow the policy," she affirmed while answering reporters’ questions about the prospect of Vietnam’s ties with major powers in the near future.

About the Vietnam – US trade ties, she asserted that the Vietnamese Government treasures economic and trade ties with the US as well as seriously implement high-level commitments, bilateral agreements and multilateral trade commitments to which Vietnam is a member. In such spirit, the Vietnamese authorities actively worked with the US partners to deal with problems in bilateral economic and trade ties.

Vietnam will continue maintaining dialogues and consultations in a constructive manner with the US, thereby sustaining stable trade relationship towards a harmonious, sustainable and mutually beneficial trade balance, she said.

As regards Vietnam’s hosting of the 31st Southeast Asian Games later this year and measures to ease concern over the COVID-19 pandemic, Hang said according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST), the tournament is scheduled for November 21 – December 2. Another event will be the 11th PARA Games slated for December 17-23.

The MCST is partnering with the Health Ministry, other ministries, agencies and localities to prepare scenarios suitable to pandemic situations in the country and the region, ensuring that the pandemic is under control, she said./.