Society Military parade to mark 70th anniversrary of Dien Bien Phu Victory A grand military parade will be held at Dien Bien province’s stadium on May 7 morning in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Society One-stop-shop services facilitate investment attraction Vietnam has made significant strides in administrative reform which is set to raise productivity and production efficiency, support citizens, and attract more domestic and foreign investments.

Society Infographic Average per capita housing area to reach 30 sq m by 2030 The construction sector has set a target of the average per capita housing area nationwide reaching approximately 30 sq m by 2030, with the proportion of solid houses nationwide reaching 85-90%.

Society Ha Nam collects over 6,000 blood units during Red Spring Festival As many as 6,077 blood units were donated in the northern province of Ha Nam during the Red Spring Festival from December 8, 2023 to March 17 this year.