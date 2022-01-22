The Spring Fair 2022 kicks off on January 22 in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, January 22(VNA) - The Spring Fair 2022 kicked off on January 22 in Hanoi, exhibiting and selling products from nearly 20 provinces and cities across the country.



There are 50 booths at the fair, introducing farm produce, local specialities, handicrafts, consumer goods, and gift products from 50 enterprises, production and processing facilities.



All products on sale have clear and reputable origins and geographical indication (GI) certification, with many meeting standards of food safety in accordance with VietGAP and Global GAP standards.



Flowers, ornamental plants and goods serving the demand in the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival are also available at the fair.



Dao Van Ho, Director of the Centre for Agricultural Trade Promotion of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said the fair aims to contribute to promoting trade promotion activities and stimulating consumption in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair will last until January 29./.