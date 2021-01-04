“Spring for Children” programme to be broadcast live this month
The 14th “Spring for Children” programme, which aims to raise funds for needy children and honour outstanding donors, will be broadcast live on January 10, revealed the organising board during a press conference on January 4.
Mountainous Vietnamese children (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi(VNA) – The 14th “Spring for Children” programme, which aims to raise funds for needy children and honour outstanding donors, will be broadcast live on January 10, revealed the organising board during a press conference on January 4.
The event will take place at the Hanoi Opera House and be shown on the Vietnam Television’s VTV2 channel.
According to Hoang Van Tien, Director of the National Fund for Vietnamese Children, the event is expected to receive about 100 billion VND (4.3 million USD) from philanthropists.
The programme, during its 13 past editions, raised 1.2 trillion VND (52 million USD) to support close to 1 million children via scholarships, clean water projects, free operations, and relief aid, among others.
The 14th edition will be in form of a story which covers reports on children with heart diseases, those facing difficulties after severe floods hit the central region, and the fund’s assistance for needy kids.
On the occasion, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs will present certificates of merit to individuals and units with excellent contributions to protecting and caring for children in 2020. The fund, meanwhile, will introduce its new projects for 2021.
Speaking at the conference, Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affair Nguyen Thi Ha said thanks to businesses and philanthropists, the fund still mobilised various sources of funding to assist disadvantaged children amid difficulties caused by COVID-19 and natural disasters last year.
The fund, in its 28 years of operation, has so far raised nearly 7.2 trillion VND to help more than 33 million children nationwide./.