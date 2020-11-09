Society Airports in south central region closed on November 10 due to storm Etau The Vietnam Airlines Group, which operates Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and Vasco, announced on November 9 evening that the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) will temporarily close several airports in the south central region due to impact of storm Etau – the 12th to enter the East Sea this year.

Society Ten prosecuted in Hanoi Centre for Disease Control case The Supreme People’s Procuracy has prosecuted Nguyen Nhat Cam, former Director of the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control (Hanoi CDC), and nine other defendants on charge of “violations on bidding regulations that causes serious consequences” which occurred at the centre and relevant units.

Society Photo exhibition features Vietnam Fatherland Front’s 90-year operation Photos highlighting operations of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) during 90 years of formation and development are on display in Ho Chi Minh City from November 9.

Society An Giang sees less crime thanks to regular police force Since regular police were mobilised to work in communes in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, the locality has seen a significant drop in crime.