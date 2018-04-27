Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament Karu Jayasuriya speaks at the opening ceremony of Sri Lanka Cultural Festival in Hanoi. (Source: VNA)

- Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament Karu Jayasuriya wrapped up his official visit to Vietnam on April 27.During the visit from April 23-27, the Sri Lankan parliament leader held talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan; paid a courtesy visit to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong; received representatives from the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and leaders of Ninh Binh province; and attended the Sri Lanka Cultural Festival in Hanoi.During talks and meetings, the two sides agreed to promote cooperation in several fields, including oil and gas, infrastructure, information and communication technology, textile-garment, leather-footwear, farm produce processing and distribution, renewable energy and aviation and maritime transport. They also agreed to push for aviation connection to facilitate trade and help both countries tap their tourism potential.Regarding defence ties, the two sides vowed to enhance collaboration in logistics, overcoming war consequences and the UN peacekeeping activities. The two sides also pledged to share information and experience and enhance capacity in preventing and fighting trans-national crime and terrorism.On legislative ties, the two sides shared the view that the two parliaments will maintain and increase the exchange of delegations at all levels for the sharing of information and experience in law making and supervision work, while boosting mutual support and coordination at regional and international forums, including the Inter-Parliament Union (IPU).The visit of the Sri Lankan parliament speaker ended with good outcomes, contributing to cementing and developing the friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries.-VNA