St. Petersburg honours individuals for contributions to Russia-Vietnam friendship
The Legislative Assembly of St. Petersburg on October 5 presented certificates of merit to several individuals who have made contributions to the Russia-Vietnam friendship.
Nguyen Quoc Hung (R), Director of the "Tradition and Friendship" fund, receives a certificate of merit from the Legislative Assembly of St. Petersburg (Photo: VNA)
They contributed importantly to the inauguration of the statue of President Ho Chi Minh to mark 100 years since President Ho Chi Minh first set foot in Petrograd (now St. Petersburg) (June 30, 1923-2023).
Delegates posing for a photo (Photo: VNA)Chairman of the Legislative Assembly of St Petersburg Alexander Belsky said that the inauguration of the statue was an important step in developing friendship between St. Petersburg and Vietnam.
Nguyen Quoc Hung, Director of the Russia-Vietnam cooperation support fund called “Tradition and Friendship”, expressed his honour to receive the award, adding that President Ho Chi Minh was the person who laid the foundation and made valuable contributions to the relationship between the two countries. /.