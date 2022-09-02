One year after President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence, Vietnam Post issued the first stamp collection marking the one-year anniversary of victory in the August Revolution and the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam.

The stamps were designed by artist Nguyễn Sáng and depicted President Ho Chi Minh in different colours.

Vietnam Post has now issued 12 sets of stamps to mark National Day. Over time, these stamps have become invaluable possessions as they mark the country’s historic moments.

The issuance of postal stamps on September 2 has significant historical meaning, since they record the country’s major historical events and remind people to boost patriotism and strive to build a stronger nation./.

