Business National conference seeks ways to remove roadblocks to real estate Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a national online conference in Hanoi on February 17 that sought ways to remove obstacles to the domestic real estate market and give it a push to grow safely, healthily and sustainably.

Business Enterprises accelerate investment to anticipate new opportunities As 2023 is forecast to be a difficult year driven by increasing inflation and economic recession at the global level, enterprises in Vietnam have actively built scenarios to adapt to market recovery and anticipate new business opportunities.

Business Bac Giang railway station to offer int’l freight transportation services this weekend A railway station in the northern province of Bac Giang will offer international freight transportation services from February 18, as all material and procedure preparations have been done, according to the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR).

Business Water suppliers riding high in 2023 The outlook for water suppliers is optimistic this year as water prices are expected to grow on the back of mounting demand.