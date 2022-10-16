Business Customs authority urges use of rail transport for farm produce export The General Department of Vietnam Customs has asked relevant parties to boost the exportation of agricultural products by rail, especially across the northern border, in response to overloaded land transport and soaring costs.

Business Hanoi-HCM City ranks 4th busiest domestic air routes in 2022 The Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City route has ranked fourth among the busiest domestic air routes in the world in 2022, according to Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Dinh Viet Thang.

Business Vietnamese merchant fleet to handle 20% of imports & exports by 2030 Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Xuan Sang has signed a decision approving a project to build a merchant fleet capable of handling a fifth of the country's imports and exports by 2030.