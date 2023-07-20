Business Bankers propose resolution to support firms, people The Vietnam Banks Association (VNBA) has suggested the Government submit a request to the National Assembly for a resolution to support firms and people to overcome difficulties and promote business development like they did during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics US Treasury Secretary's visit reinforces economic links with Vietnam: spokeswoman US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen visited Vietnam from July 18 to 20 during which the two countries discussed measures for further promoting economic ties and post-pandemic recovery.

Business Seminar details financial solutions for Vietnamese exporters The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and OLEA Global - a digitised supply chain platform that empowers sustainable trade held a seminar on fintech financing for Vietnam’s exporters on July 20.

Business Seminar seeks ways to support trademark, GI registration in China A seminar was held in Hanoi on July 20, aiming to facilitate the registration and management of Vietnamese trademarks and geographical indications (GI) in China.