State budget collection tops 9.3 billion USD in two months
Total State budget collection was estimated at 214.2 trillion VND (9.31 billion USD) in the first two months of this year, or 14.2 percent of the yearly estimate, reported the General Statistics Office on February 29.
Illustrative image (Photo: Reuters)
Of the figure, 179.8 trillion VND was domestic revenue, 8.6 trillion VND came from crude oil, and 25.9 trillion VND from exports-imports.
In domestic budget collection, 21.3 trillion VND was from State-owned enterprises, 36.5 trillion VND from foreign-invested firms, exclusive of crude oil, 42 trillion VND from industry and trade taxes and non-State services, and 15.3 trillion VND from individual income tax.
In the same period, total State expenditures stood at 145 trillion VND, or 8.3 percent of the estimate. Of which, 116.1 trillion VND was regular spending, 7.4 trillion VND for development investment, and 21.4 trillion VND for debt interest payment./.
