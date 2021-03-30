Business Vietnam’s dental chain operator receives 24 mln USD from Singapore fund Kim Dental, HCM City-based dental service provider, has been named in the ABC World Asia Impact Report 2020 – “Journey to Impact in Asia” – in recognition for its effort in increasing access to oral healthcare services and reducing the risks of oral and non-communicable diseases in Vietnam.

Business HCM City firms in price programme seek to improve competitiveness Businesses in the Ho Chi Minh City price stabilisation programme have been encouraged to become more innovative in the face of tougher competition, experts have said.

Business Goal of 6.5 percent growth rate – big challenge: GSO head The Vietnamese economy continues to face many difficulties in the following quarters and the target of a 6.5 percent growth rate this year will be a great challenge as the global economy is still affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, head of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong has stated.

Business Reference exchange rate up 6 VND on March 30 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,237 VND/USD on March 30, up 6 VND from previous day.