Disbursement of public investment for agriculture likely to reach 11.4 percent in Q1
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) is likely to fulfil 11.4 percent of its yearly plan of public capital disbursement at the end of the first quarter of this year.
Of the total, the disbursement of capital from Government bonds is likely to reach 13.9 percent, while those of official development assistance (ODA) is 7.6 percent and the State budget is 10.2 percent.
According to the ministry, in order to speed up public investment disbursement, right from the beginning of the year, the ministry has held a number of online meetings with its agencies to remove difficulties and obstacles in the field.
Along with the implementation of comprehensive measures, in the first months of 2021, the ministry has prioritised the disbursement of capital left from 2020, and directing the settlement of obstacles facing major projects.
The ministry has strengthen the inspection and supervision of the progress of each projects, especially large ones with complicated conditions and huge investment, thus exploring obstacles facing the projects and investors and give timely solutions, especially in ground clearance.
In 2021, the MARD is allocated with over 9.84 trillion VND (425.32 million USD) of public investment capital, including 7 trillion VND from domestic sources and 2.84 trillion from ODA sources.
Last year, the ministry received 13.97 trillion VND, of which 12.07 trillion VND was disbursed, equivalent to 86.4 percent of the yearly target./.