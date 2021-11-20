Society Vietnamese intellectuals in Japan share ideas for post-pandemic development Nearly 1,000 Vietnamese intellectuals in Japan are gathering at a forum opened on November 20 to contribute opinions to help with national development in the post-pandemic period.

Society City book street celebrates Teachers’ Day A series of cultural activities to celebrate Vietnam Teachers’ Day on November 20 are being held at the Ho Chi Minh City Book Pedestrian Street in District 1 until November 28.

Society Vietnamese-origin teachers in Cambodia honoured on Teachers’ Day The Consulate General of Vietnam in the Cambodian province of Preah Sihanouk in collaboration with a private company has visited two Vietnamese-origin teachers on the occasion of the Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20).

Society PM urges consistency in pandemic adaptation, socio-economic development measures Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 20 pointed out a high risk of COVID-19 resurgence, demanding all-level authorities and sectors to take measures for pandemic adaptation and socio-economic development in a uniform and consistent manner.