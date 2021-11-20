State leader attends opening ceremony of new school year at National University of Agriculture
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony marking the Vietnamese Teachers’ Day and the new academic year 2021 - 2022 at the Vietnam National University of Agriculture (VNUA) in Hanoi on November 20.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (centre) presents the Meritorious Teacher title to 12 lecturers of the Vietnam National University of Agriculture at the ceremony on November 20 (Photo: VNA)
Applauding the university’s achievements, the State leader underlined the challenges facing Vietnam’s agriculture in the time ahead and asked the VNUA to help the country’s agriculture gain a foothold, catch up with changes of the era, including digital transformation, and turn challenges into opportunities.
He affirmed education - training is a national policy and science - technology the key to national development.
The Party and State always trust and hope the VNUA will keep upholding its glorious tradition and making practical and effective contributions to sustainably developing agriculture, building new-style rural areas, and forming a class of civilised farmers, he highlighted.
President Phuc requested the university strive to soon become an exemplary research university while boosting the combination of research activities with training and working to serve demand in society.
He also asked relevant ministries and sectors to assist the VNUA to become an exemplary university and take part in the national target programme on new-style countryside building, the one on socio-economic development in ethnic minority areas, as well as other programmes in the time ahead.
The leader expressed his hope that VNUA teachers and students will turn their enthusiasm and intelligence into an endless source of energy lighting up rural areas in Vietnam.
On this occasion, the President presented the Meritorious Teacher title to 12 lecturers of the university./.