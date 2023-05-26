Talking to Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha at Hue Nghiem Pagoda, the State leader affirmed the Party and State’s consistent policy of respecting and ensuring people’s right to freedom of belief and religion.

Highlighting the significance of the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha, Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang expressed his delight that under the Party’s leadership, Vietnam has been developing strongly and enjoying a growing stature in the world.

Meeting with Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, President of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha’s Executive Council, at Minh Dao Pagoda, State President Thuong voiced his hope that the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha will uphold traditions of the Vietnamese Buddhism and contribute more to national development in the new period.

Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon called on the State leader to keep supporting and creating favourable conditions for Buddhist followers to practice the religion and help with the national development./.

VNA