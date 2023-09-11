Politics Vietnam, Mongolia step up law enforcement cooperation Minister of Public Security To Lam met with visiting Mongolian Minister of Justice and Home Affairs Khishgee Nyambaatar in Hanoi on September 11, agreeing to beef up the sides’ cooperation across various fields.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 11 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Chairman examines preparations for conference of young parliamentarians National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on September 11 worked with the organising committee of the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians to review preparations for the event.

Politics HCM City promotes cooperation with French partners Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai hosted a reception on September 11 for Catherine Deroche, Chairwoman of the France - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group of the French Senate, who is on a working visit to the city.